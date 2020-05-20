Global Advances in Health and Medicine

This session will focus on an Integrative approach to fertility and preconception care. Women having challenges getting pregnant often rely on integrative therapies to support them through conventional fertility management. A saying in TCM about fertility is that we must "cultivate the soil before planting the seed." We will discuss the reproductive cycle as viewed through the lens of TCM and discuss the role of yoga and the plant-based diet in creating an environment for a healthy pregnancy and birth. Specific patient care strategies will be discussed.

An Integrative Approach to Fertility and Preconception Care

Focus Areas: Integrative Approaches to Care, Pediatrics

Geeta Maker-Clark (1), Nicole Hohmann (2)

(1): NorthShore University Health System, Evanston, Illinois, United States

(2): NorthShore University Health System, Glenview, Illinois, United States

